Who Is Eleanor Kerrigan?

Anyone who tuned into the August 24, 2021 episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" was in for a real treat. Rogan always manages to get an eclectic mix of guests onto his show, from philosophers to musicians, but on this particular episode, he got one of the funniest comedians working right now. Eleanor Kerrigan, who co-hosted "The Comedy Store" podcast until March 2020, stopped by for a nearly four-hour discussion where they covered everything from Stephen King novels to their favorite drinks. And you can bet your sweet bippy there were great jokes along the way.

Kerrigan's appearance was to promote her newest stand-up special — "Lady Like" — which came out on August 20. Much of her stand-up deals with her street-smart take on everyday life from the mundane to the political. She's not afraid to tell it like it is, and while many people may have been introduced to her on Rogan's podcast, she's been in the game for a while now. Here's everything to know about Eleanor Kerrigan.