My Hero Academia Fans Are Buzzing Over The New World Heroes' Mission Update

"My Hero Academia" is one of the biggest anime and manga properties currently in production. For example, in July 2020, data gathered by TV popularity tracking website Parrot Analytics revealed that "My Hero Academia" was the second-most in-demand TV series during the 60 days preceding the data's publication, behind only "Spongebob Squarepants" (via The Observer), beating series like "Game of Thrones" and "The Walking Dead."

More recently, a live-action "My Hero Academia" movie was revealed to be in the works. The film will be helmed Shinsuke Sato, the director of the Netflix series "Alice in Borderland," and produced by American production company Legendary Entertainment (the company's most recent anime adaptation was "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" in 2019). While that film will mark the debut of the cast of "My Hero Academia" in live-action, the "My Hero Academia" anime has already spawned three films. The most recent of those, titled "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission," opened in Japanese theaters on August 6, and secured its spot as the most financially successful movie at the box office in franchise history in its first two weeks of availability (via Funimation).

Now Funimation has confirmed that "World Heroes' Mission" is nearing a theatrical release in the United States too, giving fans domestically their first chance to catch up on the latest in the "My Hero Academia" franchise.