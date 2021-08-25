Mandy Patinkin's Emotional Princess Bride Reveal Has TikTok Sobbing

Earlier this week, TikTok user @alaska_webb posted a video in which she spoke about her father who recently died from cancer. She went on to say how she and her father were avid fans of "The Princess Bride," and that she had heard an intriguing rumor about the scene in which Mandy Patinkin fights the six-fingered man as Inigo Montoya. The rumor states that while filming, Patinkin's father had also recently died of cancer, and he used his grief over his father's death to fuel his performance during the duel, imagining that he was killing the disease that took his own father.

In @alaska_webb's tearful video, she asks Patinkin to confirm the story, and also thanks him for his performance in the film, as it meant so much to her and her father. Viewers who saw the video brought it to the attention of the actor, who is also on TikTok, and his reaction was one that moved many viewers to tears.

A stitched reply from Patinkin first showed him watching the TikTok with his wife, Kathryn Grody, and then addressing @alaska_webb personally. His voice wavering with emotion, Patinkin said: "First of all, your dad is taking care of you. Secondly, it is true, 100% true." He went on to describe how he "spoke" to his father before filming the scene. "I said, 'Dad, I'm going to get this guy.' From the minute I read the script, [I said] I'm going to get this part because in my mind, if I get this six-fingered guy, that means I kill the cancer that killed my dad and that means I get to visit my dad."

Patinkin went on to say that he would be happy to pray for @alaska_webb and her dad and asked that she let him know his name. You can check out the TikTok for yourself — just be prepared to have a few tissues on hand.