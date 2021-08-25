What Character Is In The First Look Image Of Amazon's Middle-Earth Project?

In early August, Amazon released a stunning first series image for its upcoming Middle-earth project. The gorgeously detailed photo consisted of a white city perched atop a hill, nestled between two great mountain ranges. The primary source of light for the scene appears to be coming from the Two Trees of Valinor, which can be seen glowing in resplendent glory off in the distance. In the foreground, though, we see a grassy knoll, with a white-clad figure standing on top, back to the camera, surveying the panoramic view. The individual is largely covered up in a white cloak that hangs from their shoulders down to the grass below. Above that is a head of golden hair that is either cut short or has the hair pulled up. The figure appears to have their hand on their hip and may even be holding onto a sheathed sword.

The question is, who is this mysterious caped person? Of course, when you're talking about a world as expansive as Tolkien's universe, there's really no end to the speculation here — at least until we get a bit more context. That said, we've done some digging and narrowed things down to a handful of likely candidates.

To clarify, we're going to operate on the assumption that the giant, technically unverified light source is, indeed, the Two Trees of Valinor. If that's the case, it rules out some scenarios, such as the scene taking place on the Mannish island of Númenor or the person being Eärendil the Mariner, the Half-elven hero who saves the world at the end of the First Age.

If this is bonafide Two Trees territory, it narrows the playing field, at least a little bit. So, without further ado, let's play guess the random Middle-earth inhabitant, shall we?