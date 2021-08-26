Rod Roddenberry Weighs In On The History Of Star Trek's LGBT Characters - Exclusive

"Star Trek" was undeniably a groundbreaking show, especially the original series was initially aired. Showing men and women across racial lines regarded as equal and working largely in harmony sent a strong message about the future. This legacy of inclusiveness is best represented by Lieutenant Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols). Her role as a Black female bridge officer famously caught the attention of Martin Luther King, Jr, who personally convinced Nichols to stay on the show (via NPR). Season 3 also saw Kirk and Uhara kiss, with their interracial liplock often regarded as a landmark TV moment.

After that, however — though it may be an unpopular opinion — "Star Trek's" legacy of inclusiveness is up for debate. Having Black characters on television wasn't that big a deal in the 1980s or 90s, and no "Star Trek" series tried something so bold for a long time. Specifically lacking was any kind of LGBTQ representation. No character was ever confirmed as anything but heterosexual, and the only episode that showed any kind of non-cisgendered character was in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Outcast," during which Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes) falls in love with a member of a genderless race. The only same-sex kiss in franchise history for years took place in "Deep Space Nine" episode "Rejoined," and even that comes with an asterisk: the two characters were Trill, not humans sharing a kiss.

It took until the debut of "Star Trek: Discovery" in 2017 for a show to feature a confirmed out gay character, Anthony Rapp's Lt. Stamets (via Entertainment Weekly). The third season of saw the introduction of a transgender character and a nonbinary character (via StarTrek.com). But why did it take so long? In a recent interview, Rod Roddenberry — son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry — cleared up what his father thought about LGBTQ characters and provided an answer.