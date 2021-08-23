Motherland: Fort Salem Fans Just Got Amazing Freeform News

"Motherland: Fort Salem" takes place in an alternate reality in which the Salem Accord ended persecution of witches, but these magically-powerful women get conscripted into the U.S. Army to help defend the nation. In this second season, the threat of the Camarilla has turned the Spree and the Army into allies.

The fantasy series has never pulled in great ratings (via TV Series Finale), so it's long been classified as a "bubble" show by many media watchers. The fact that a third season is coming is good news for viewers who enjoy the adventures of the show's main characters: Taylor Hickson as Raelle Collar, Jessica Sutton as Tally Craven, and Ashley Nicole Williams as Abigail Bellweather.

Of course, the flip side to the renewal news is that there will only be one more season. This caveat — that the show basically gets one more season to wrap up its narrative — may seem like bad news instead of good. Still, creator and executive producer Eliot Lawrence is saying all the right things. "Every time we get to dive back into the world of 'Motherland: Fort Salem,' it's a pleasure and an honor," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "I can't wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch's ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store."

The show airs its final episode of the second season tomorrow night, on August 24 at 10 p.m. Eastern on Freeform. If you want to know what you're going to see in Season 3, you'll want to catch it.