The Trailer For The Morning Show Reveals A Surprising New Cast Member

"The Morning Show" was one of the best shows of 2019 upon the premiere of its first season, thanks to a well-acted and culturally-relevant central storyline. Season 1 of "The Morning Show" chronicles the firing of longtime news anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) at fictional news network UBA after multiple instances of sexual abuse in his past become public knowledge. Kessler is replaced by Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), whose overt passion conflicts with Kessler's former and her newfound broadcasting partner Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), who presents more measured in her approach to the news.

In the first official trailer for "The Morning Show" Season 2, released to the Apple TV+ YouTube channel on August 23, the conflict of sorts between Bradley and Alex appears to be ongoing. In the Season 1 finale, both anchors jointly revealed widespread misconduct at their very network on live TV, which led to Alex quitting. UBA executive Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup), in the Season 2 trailer, attempts to appeal to Alex in hopes of securing her return to her old job. Based on a few scenes of Alex at her former place of employment, his appeal seems to work.

In addition to these familiar faces, the Season 2 trailer also provides viewers a first look at a few new cast members, one of whom was unannounced prior to the trailer's release.

