What The Critics Are Saying About Psychonauts 2

The reviews are in for "Psychonauts 2," the wacky action platformer following a young psychic acrobat named Raz. Critics raved over the game prior to its August 25, 2021 release, with Ty Galiz-Rowe from VG247 calling it a "game of the year contender."

Fans have been waiting for the game for quite a while now, as it was originally scheduled to release in 2019 but was pushed back to 2020. While some were desperate for news on when the game would be available, developers kept everyone updated as development hit important milestones.

The original "Psychonauts" was a flop turned into a success story, and according to its amazing Metacritic score, the sequel didn't disappoint critics. "Psychonauts 2" is strong on several fronts, and according to IGN's Tom Marks, it's "everything [fans] could have hoped for from a sequel." Many critics, including Marks, pointed out that the game is set up perfectly for players who've never experienced the original. The game's creativity alone is enough to draw in new fans.