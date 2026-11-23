Few Marvel Cinematic Universe characters have been busier than Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Ever since his live action debut in "Thor," the trickster god has played so many roles that it's understandable to be a little confused. To this end, Looper's video above will recap Loki's MCU journey so far.

As befits the character's shifty nature, the mainline Earth-616 Loki alone has been everything from a scheming antagonist to a reluctant ally and even a surprisingly heroic figure. The MCU's Phase One built him up into the first major supervillain that the Avengers faced, and subsequent installments offered him modicums of redemption until Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him in "Avengers: Infinity War." However, "Avengers: Endgame" and its time traveling antics allowed Loki's timeline in the MCU to branch out in a major way, which complicated the character's path — as well as fans' task of following it — by quite a lot.