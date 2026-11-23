The Only Loki Recap You Need Before Avengers: Doomsday
Few Marvel Cinematic Universe characters have been busier than Loki (Tom Hiddleston). Ever since his live action debut in "Thor," the trickster god has played so many roles that it's understandable to be a little confused. To this end, Looper's video above will recap Loki's MCU journey so far.
As befits the character's shifty nature, the mainline Earth-616 Loki alone has been everything from a scheming antagonist to a reluctant ally and even a surprisingly heroic figure. The MCU's Phase One built him up into the first major supervillain that the Avengers faced, and subsequent installments offered him modicums of redemption until Thanos (Josh Brolin) killed him in "Avengers: Infinity War." However, "Avengers: Endgame" and its time traveling antics allowed Loki's timeline in the MCU to branch out in a major way, which complicated the character's path — as well as fans' task of following it — by quite a lot.
Loki's Disney+ show is essential to following the character's path in the MCU
After "Avengers: Endgame," the MCU has followed the Loki variant who escaped the clutches of the 2012 Avengers from that movie. His adventures unfold in the Disney+ show bearing his name, which sees Loki imprisoned by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) and forced to work for them on pain of being pruned from time. From that point on, we encounter numerous Loki variants from equally numerous timelines, from the dangerous loner Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) to the amazing Alligator Loki, who's precisely what his name implies.
Looper predicted that "Loki" would be the most impactful Marvel Disney show way back in 2021, and with the ending of "Avengers: Endgame Encore" heavily featuring a TVA-affiliated Loki variant and the TVA itself, it certainly seems that our prediction was correct. Still, if you don't want to study the minutiae of a two-season show packed with timeline lore and Loki variants, watching Looper's video above will get you up to date on Loki's MCU whereabouts before "Avengers: Doomsday."