5 Sci-Fi Movies That Tried To Launch Franchises But Failed Spectacularly

Launching a franchise isn't an easy task. For every "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring" that immediately takes off financially and artistically and spawns decades of follow-ups, there's an "Eragon" or a "The Last Airbender." These tremendous flops never spawned the major franchises their creative teams wanted, even if they had endings or credits scenes ham-fistedly teeing up potential sequels. Cinema history is littered with projects like "Super Mario Bros." or "Artemis Fowl" that end with sequel hints that will never get realized. The territory of sci-fi movies is no exception to this embarrassing phenomenon.

Throughout the years, the siren song of launching long-lasting sagas like "Star Wars" or "Avatar" has inspired studios to greenlight launchpads for sci-fi movie franchises that proved utterly disastrous. The five most memorable (for all the wrong reasons) examples of sci-fi movies that tried starting franchises but failed spectacularly are undeniably compelling boondoggles. Many of them reflect the folly of getting too obsessed with setting up larger franchises rather than just focusing on the standalone movie standing in front of you. Other abandoned sci-fi sequels crystallize frustrating creative instincts, signaling troublesome artistic descents for certain filmmakers.

Even though these sequels never materialized, what does live on are the legacies connected to the finished movies they were supposed to succeed. Considering how enduring these artistic misfires were, let's all hope that future filmmakers will heed their shortcomings when getting too proactive in setting up franchises before the first movie debuts.