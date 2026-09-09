Lanterns Episode 4 Makes The Same Bizarre Mistake As Peacemaker

Sure, there are some differences between "Lanterns" and "Peacemaker" in their approaches to the villain hook-ups. John's interactions with Zoe have been cordial and non-hostile, at least so far. Meanwhile, Annie attacks Chris the second she finds out that he has compromising information about the Butterflies, and is almost successful in killing him.

Even so, the basics remain the same: Both feature a protagonist who meets an interesting woman in a bar and get busy. However, both Zoe and Annie are secretly aliens with ulterior motives and clear knowledge of who they're targeting.

It's a strange little coincidence, and because "Peacemaker" Season 2 brings the show into the new DC Universe from its old DC Extended Universe setting, this means that the DCU currently has two notable heroes who have unwittingly hooked up with the enemy. It remains to be seen whether the DCU will play into the similarities of these two incidents in the grand scheme of things — but at the very least, John and Chris will definitely have something to talk about should they ever meet.