5 Most Historically Accurate Action TV Shows, Ranked

It's one thing to watch a sweeping historical drama, whether we're talking on the big screen or in a binge-able format on TV. But is it historically accurate? That's the eternal question.

For some viewers, let's be honest — they're not going to be sticklers for historical accuracy, and that's fine. Sometimes, you just want to lose yourself in a series; perhaps that's why historical drama adjacent epics like "Game of Thrones" and its spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon" draw so many viewers, because it features all of the intrigue you'd hope for in a massive medieval drama but also features fire-breathing dragons. So which historical dramas should you add to your watchlist if you've read a ton of non-fiction and want to see the past depicted as accurately as possible?

A note here. Whenever anything is called "historically accurate," someone will show up to quibble with that assessment, and that's to be expected. Still, we worked, while researching this list, to find the shows most committed to some form of historical accuracy, whether that's through multiple language translations, painstaking research, period-accurate costumes, or, in the cast of our number one show, all that and more. From an HBO series that was canceled too soon to one of Hulu's biggest hits of all time, here are the five most historically accurate action TV shows, ranked.