5 HBO Max Shows Way Better Than Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

It's honestly not surprising, considering just how popular "The Big Bang Theory" was — and honestly still is — amongst its fans, that Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady's show has led to a number of spin-offs. What is surprising is the direction taken by said spin-offs. The first, "Young Sheldon" — which casts Iain Armitage as, you guessed it, the young version of Jim Parsons' irritable genius Sheldon Cooper — is a pretty straightforward prequel, and it's followed by "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which centers that young Sheldon's brother George Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan) and his first wife, Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment). The third major "Big Bang Theory" spin-off, "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," takes a radically different approach.

In "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe," we reunite with original "Big Bang Theory" cast member Kevin Sussman as comic book store owner Stuart Bloom, who inexplicably finds himself unstuck in time in an apocalyptic version of his comic book. We eventually find out that Sheldon and Stuart's other friends Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) created a strange device that, when Stuart accidentally destroyed it, created what the show calls a "multiverse Armageddon." Alongside original "Big Bang Theory" character Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) and some of that sitcom's suppporting players — including Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), and Denise (Lauren Lapkus) — Stuart tries, to, well, save the universe. He also fails a lot.

"Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" feels like an exciting pivot for the "Big Bang Theory" universe, but it's ultimately underwhelming ... and it pales in comparison to these other HBO comedies. If you want to laugh really, really hard, try one of these five shows on HBO Max.