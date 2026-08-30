The '90s Sci-Fi Bruce Willis Movie That Critics Got Wrong

There's an infamous moment on the DVD commentary (via Newsweek) for "Armageddon" where Ben Affleck tells how he asked Michael Bay why oil drillers are being trained to become astronauts rather than astronauts getting trained to be oil drillers, with the latter seeming easier to pull off. Bay simply told the actor to "shut the f*** up," and the rest is Hollywood history.

Much like Affleck asking about the inherent silliness of "Armageddon," critics similarly had many questions and negative opinions. The film has a 42% positive score from professional reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes, and that's just far too low. After all, we're talking about a movie where an asteroid the size of Texas is heading toward Earth, and a bunch of oil drillers led by Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) are recruited to plant a bomb within the asteroid and blow it up before it makes contact. From there, myriad subplots develop, including Stamper disapproving of one of his workers, A.J. (Affleck), dating his daughter, Grace (Liv Tyler).

Critics largely derided the film's anti-intellectualism and how little of it made sense. There's also Bay's signature excess that wallops you throughout its 150-minute runtime. But there are many movies that are far better than you remember, and "Armageddon" is certainly one that deserves a second chance.