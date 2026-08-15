Who Is Mister Sinister? Adam Driver's X-Men Movie Villain Explained

For years, the rumors were endless. Adam Driver's name was constantly connected to a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects. His name was bandied about for Doctor Strange. Then Mr. Fantastic. It got to the point that Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige revealed in July 2026 that the studio was having near-annual Zoom calls with Driver to sell him on various Marvel Cinematic Universe roles, only to have these negotiations go nowhere. But apparently, one of those Zoom sessions finally worked its magic because Adam Driver has officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The "Star Wars" Sequel Trilogy and "Girls" veteran will be portraying Dr. Nathaniel Essex/Mister Sinister in the forthcoming "X-Men" reboot, set for release on May 5, 2028. Though Driver didn't physically appear at the D23 panel announcing the "X-Men" cast, he did show up in a pre-filmed video for the film announcing his participation in the project. After years of toiling away in his post-Star Wars exploits on indies like "Megalopolis" and "Paper Tiger," Driver is now set to return to the Mouse House's franchise escapades, playing the first live-action incarnation of one of the most famous comic book X-Men villains.

However, since prior movie incarnations of this adversary have been scarce, it could lead many to ask a simple question — who exactly is Mister Sinister? Who is the character that finally got Adam Driver ensnared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?