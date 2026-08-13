Spider-Man Bloopers That Broke The Cast

Thanks to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Tom Holland's web-slinger is once again dominating the cultural zeitgeist. Since this is already the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchise, it only makes sense that the core cast has had a ton of fun with the inherently ridiculous business that is filming a superhero movie. Watch Looper's video above to get an idea of just how many times the cast of the Spider-Man movies has cracked up while filming their scenes.

Spider-Man movies are generally not all that funny when it comes to their actual plot. On the contrary, they often veer toward the tragic, especially in the later installments. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" deals with the loss of loved ones, while "Brand New Day" focuses on the prior film's lonely aftermath and the psychological toll of isolation. However, there are many individual laugh out loud scenes in each and every movie, and filming those has certainly done a number on the cast a great many times.