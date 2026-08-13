Spider-Man Bloopers That Broke The Cast
Thanks to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," Tom Holland's web-slinger is once again dominating the cultural zeitgeist. Since this is already the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man franchise, it only makes sense that the core cast has had a ton of fun with the inherently ridiculous business that is filming a superhero movie. Watch Looper's video above to get an idea of just how many times the cast of the Spider-Man movies has cracked up while filming their scenes.
Spider-Man movies are generally not all that funny when it comes to their actual plot. On the contrary, they often veer toward the tragic, especially in the later installments. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" deals with the loss of loved ones, while "Brand New Day" focuses on the prior film's lonely aftermath and the psychological toll of isolation. However, there are many individual laugh out loud scenes in each and every movie, and filming those has certainly done a number on the cast a great many times.
The cast has cracked up so many times in Spider-Man movies
Some bloopers are funnier than the actual movie itself, which may be why certain movies have either kept the best bloopers in the movie or turned them into hilarious end credit blooper collections. While Marvel isn't generally in the habit of doing so and tends to use its end credits for stingers and post-credits scenes, that doesn't mean that Marvel Cinematic Universe projects don't have their share of blooper reels — regardless of whether they ever see the light of day or not.
It's not exactly surprising that the Spider-Man movies have amassed more than their share of bloopers. After all, the core cast of the movies has made several projects together and know each other well. That's not to mention the fact that Zendaya and Tom Holland are married in real life. This sort of thing brings a familiarity that cannot be duplicated by artificial means, which translates to a relaxed on-set atmosphere that, it turns out, can lead to a fair share of bloopers. Watch Looper's video about to learn about the greatest Spider-Man bloopers around.