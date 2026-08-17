5 How I Met Your Mother Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

Back in 2005, when "How I Met Your Mother" premiered on CBS, the world was a different place. George W. Bush was president, YouTube launched the first major video streaming service, and the Star Wars prequel trilogy was still going strong. That might explain, when all is said and done, why some episodes of "How I Met Your Mother" have just aged horribly.

Let's back up. Created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, "How I Met Your Mother" uses a simple but deeply complex narrative to explain how hopeless romantic Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) eventually meets the mother of his two children, whom we see in a future timeline as they sit through their dad's interminably long tale. (The older, "future" version of Ted is, for no apparent reason, voiced by the late Bob Saget.) As Ted recounts his adventures in New York City alongside his best friends Marshall Eriksen and Lily Aldrin (Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan), Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), and Ted's on-again, off-again love Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), the audience listens along with those captive kids. Some of the episodes, like "Slap Bet," have, more or less, aged pretty well. Others? Not so much.

With that in mind, here are five "How I Met Your Mother" episodes, in no particular order, that wouldn't stand up to scrutiny years after their release. (Embarrassingly, some of these are from later seasons, including the show's ninth and final outing that aired in 2014.) Without further ado, we present five "How I Met Your Mother" installments that are basically unwatchable today.