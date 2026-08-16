5 The Office Episodes That Are Unwatchable Today

This article contains discussions of addiction and sexual assault.

When the American version of "The Office" premiered on NBC in 2005, it seemed doomed to fail. A remake of the extremely beloved British series of the same name, "The Office," pioneered by Greg Daniels, cast Steve Carell as Michael Scott, the Stateside version of Ricky Gervais' odious paper company boss David Brent from the original series — and also cast a whole host of fresh faces like John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, and Mindy Kaling. The pilot of the American take on "The Office" wasn't exactly encouraging, as it attempted to simply copy its predecessor's homework directly. Then it changed course, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Now, people forget that "The Office" emerged as a seemingly lifeless mid-season replacement — because it's one of the most popular sitcoms in recent television history. Thanks to its sharp jokes, relatable characters, and even its underlying sweetness, the American version of "The Office" became a classic in its own right as we followed Michael and employees like salesmen and rivals Jim Halpert (Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Wilson), secretary turned office manager Pam Beesly (Fischer), and the rest of the gang that works at the Scranton branch of the fictional paper company called Dunder-Mifflin.

Still, there are episodes of "The Office" that feel just a little weird watching them later on. Here are five episodes of "The Office" that haven't aged all that well and, for that reason, are borderline unwatchable now — which is why cringy episodes like "Scott's Tots" and "Koi Pond" aren't on this list. Frankly, those episodes were never watchable!