All 3 Cloverfield Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

The "Cloverfield" franchise is one of the most intriguing film series to come out in recent memory. There's not really a continuous storyline, as each film focuses on a unique set of characters and dangerous situations. Even after three movies, we can't say we understand much of what the extraterrestrial beings in each one want with Earth. You just strap in for the ride and hope to get more answers with the next installment — whenever it shows up.

As such, the "Cloverfield" timeline is kind of all over the place. You can honestly watch the films in any order and not lose much because they all feel so disconnected from one another. But even though they veer into different genres, ranking the "Cloverfield" movies still feels like a valid endeavor.

Each "Cloverfield" film has its own distinct flair, to the point where any ranking of the three movies so far is legit. But looking at the general consensus online as well as our own viewpoints, here's how we would stack them all from worst to best.