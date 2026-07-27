All 4 Night At The Museum Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best

The best family movies of all time set a high bar for motion pictures that the whole household can enjoy together. One franchise that clearly owes a great debt to such titles ranging from "Jumanji" to "Zebra in the Kitchen" to "Home Alone" are the four Night at the Museum movies. These features, largely following Ben Stiller's Larry Daley working as a nightguard at the Museum of National History, vividly realized museum exhibits coming to life at night when nobody, except for Daley, is around.

The result was a saga that's proven to be a consistently massive box office juggernaut and certainly inspired more than a few family trips to local museums. Removing all the box office figures and potential childhood nostalgia, though, it's worth asking about the actual artistic merits of the Night at the Museum movies. Are they as captivating as the greatest museum exhibits or should they be gathering dust somewhere in a closet? Ranking the four "Night at the Museum" movies from worst to best, unfortunately, reveals that some of these installments are as lackluster as the weirdest children's movies from your parents' childhood.

On the other hand, the better outings in the Museum universe remind why this saga has become so popular and forever intertwined with the concept of a museum. Grab your flashlight and some gum for a demanding Easter Island head as we rank these four films.