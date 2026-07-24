11 Times Ben Stiller Broke Other Actors On Set

If you've ever watched a movie that features a legitimately funny actor, you know how difficult it is to try and avoid laughing. Now, imagine that you actually have to work with someone like Ben Stiller as you attempt to keep your poker face while filming scenes. This can be incredibly difficult, and Looper's video above will show you just how many times Stiller has cracked up his co-stars on set over the years.

From "Zoolander" to "Tropic Thunder," Stiller has a stacked résumé of laugh-out-loud movies. As an actor, he has also appeared in projects with dramatic elements, such as "The Royal Tenenbaums" and the underrated feel-good movie "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty." However, his profile as a performer has been predominantly that of a funnyman. From a co-star's viewpoint, this means they're generally working with a Stiller who's actively required to be funny, which only adds to the risk of cracking up.