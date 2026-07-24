11 Times Ben Stiller Broke Other Actors On Set
If you've ever watched a movie that features a legitimately funny actor, you know how difficult it is to try and avoid laughing. Now, imagine that you actually have to work with someone like Ben Stiller as you attempt to keep your poker face while filming scenes. This can be incredibly difficult, and Looper's video above will show you just how many times Stiller has cracked up his co-stars on set over the years.
From "Zoolander" to "Tropic Thunder," Stiller has a stacked résumé of laugh-out-loud movies. As an actor, he has also appeared in projects with dramatic elements, such as "The Royal Tenenbaums" and the underrated feel-good movie "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty." However, his profile as a performer has been predominantly that of a funnyman. From a co-star's viewpoint, this means they're generally working with a Stiller who's actively required to be funny, which only adds to the risk of cracking up.
Ben Stiller is a man of many talents who can always make his coworkers laugh
A legitimate multi-hyphenate, Ben Stiller might be best known as an actor, but he's also had his hand in multiple other lines of filmmaking work for a great many years. As a producer, writer, and director, he has been involved in many different projects, some of which are a far cry from the comedic flair his acting work is most commonly associated with. For instance, one of the finest behind-the-scenes facts about "Severance" is that Stiller is executive producing the Apple TV sci-fi mindbender.
He's a man of many talents, but even so, the vast majority of the best and worst Ben Stiller movies are all about comedy, which puts the performer's co-stars at constant risk of losing it as Stiller plies his trade in front of the camera. If you're interested in finding out just which of his co-stars broke the hardest and what movies they were filming, look no further than Looper's video above for more information.