SDCC 2026: Lanterns Hall H Panel (Live Updates)

"In brightest day, in blackest night," Hall H will soon glow emerald bright. While Warner Bros has evidently decided that the wider DC universe will sit out San Diego Comic-Con 2026, that doesn't mean they're entirely shut out.

HBO's "Lanterns," the newest series set in the DC Universe, will hold an hour-long panel at SDCC less than a month before the first season begins airing on August 16. The panel is expected to feature footage from the series and will welcome cast members Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, along with co-creators Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King.

The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT, but we'll start our pre-show a full hour in advance. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be on the ground in San Diego throughout the convention, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest Hall H panels.