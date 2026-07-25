SDCC 2026: Star Trek Hall H Panel (Live Updates)

Hall H isn't quite the final frontier, but for fans of "Star Trek" in attendance at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, it is where they will witness history. Only a few months shy of six decades since the premiere of the original "Star Trek" series, SDCC will host a reunion of sorts for the space adventure franchise.

Guests for this panel are expected to include the cast of the currently airing "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," along with select members from nearly every other completed "Star Trek" series, including George Takei, Michael Dorn, Robert Picardo, Cirroc Lofton, Connor Trinneer, Doug Jones, Michelle Hurd, Jerry O'Connell, Karim Diané, & Rod Roddenberry (son of "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry).

The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. PT, but we'll start our pre-show one hour prior. Static Media's Brandon Rowe will be on the ground in San Diego throughout the convention, providing Looper with direct reporting on the biggest Hall H panels.