All 3 Avatar Movies, Ranked

James Cameron didn't always envision "Avatar" as a franchise, but it sure is one now. Thanks to properties like multiple video games and a theme park at Animal Kingdom, Pandora is a world that audiences can't get enough of. While the Na'vi and their plight span various forms of storytelling, at the heart of everything is Cameron's trilogy of "Avatar" movies. "Avatar" and its two sequels, "The Way of Water" and "Fire and Ash," are the bedrock of everything Pandora-related.

The importance of these three movies to the larger "Avatar" franchise is indisputable. What's more up for debate, though, is what entries define the highs and lows of the "Avatar" trilogy. Ranking the "Avatar" movies from worst to best offers a chance to explore the art-based nitty-gritty details of this saga. It unfortunately emphasizes the shortcomings ingrained into all three of these movies, including Cameron not being quite as adept at dialogue as he is with conjuring up sweeping visuals. However, this ranking also reveals the staggering imagery and sincere creativity that define these "Avatar" adventures, including the weaker installments.

The "Avatar" movies, warts and all, have clearly struck a chord with the public. Now it's time to reckon with the creative nuances of a trilogy that even Cameron once thought might never get off the ground.