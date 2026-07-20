The No. 1 Movie On July 20, 1965 Was A Hollywood Classic Everyone Should See

We have to talk about the cast of "The Sound of Music" first when addressing what made it such a success, and while Christopher Plummer and all the kids play their parts admirably, this is an instance where the leading lady is truly the star of the show. Julie Andrews is a powerhouse here, turning in a career-defining performance in a career defined by so many of them. Her turn as Maria is timeless, charming, emotional, and a vehicle for a voice that launched a thousand road trip sing-a-longs.

Despite that, the film opened to less than stellar reviews, many of which criticized it as overly corny and sentimental. The film was also based on a stage musical of the same name, so it wasn't exactly an unknown quantity when it first hit the big screen. And yet the movie went supernova, for reasons that seemed mysterious even in its day. "We've played the 'let's analyze "The Sound of Music"' game many times," British composer and lyricist Leslie Bricusse told The New York Times in 1966, as part of a breakdown of the film's sweeping success. In the same piece, 20th Century Fox VP Richard Zanuck said, "If we knew the answer to that, we'd know the answer to a lot of things."

It's hard to fully explain how you catch lightning in a bottle. Andrews' charisma, catchy songs, a whole-family-friendly tone, and the beautiful locations where "The Sound of Music" was filmed all surely played a role, but at some point, it pushed on by the steam of its own momentum — a cinematic tour de force unlike anything before or since.