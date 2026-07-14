All 3 Back To The Future Movies Ranked
"It don't take money/don't take fame/don't need no credit card to ride this train," so goes the Huey Lewis and the News song "The Power of Love" that kicks off the original "Back to the Future." Those lyrics aren't just relevant to feeling "twitterpated." They also echo how the greatest charms of the initial "Back to the Future" don't require costly gear or an expensive education to appreciate. Anybody from any walk of life can marinate in the endless joys of 1985 teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) getting whisked away back to 1955 thanks to an automobile time machine made by pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).
"Back to the Future" proved so lucrative in its initial release that, as per usual in Hollywood, it wouldn't remain a one-off enterprise for long. Eventually, an entire "Back to the Future" timeline would be created comprised of two additional sequels. This trilogy was built on the accomplishments of one of the greatest mainstream movies of the '80s, but not every Marty McFly adventure is equally excellent. Ranking the "Back to the Future" movies from worst to best illustrates that director Robert Zemeckis and company couldn't always keep the good times rolling.
However, this ranking is also effective in reinforcing the artistic peaks of this trilogy, including the bountiful achievements of that first movie. Cling onto "the power of love" as we dive into this "Back to the Future" ranking.
3. Back to the Future: Part II
"Back to the Future: Part II" isn't quite a franchise ruining sequel nor one that ruined the previous film's happy ending. Unfortunately, this second Marty McFly adventure does carry some artistic shortcomings that plague those kinds of dismal follow-ups. For one thing, "Part II" is too infatuated with rehashing scenes from its predecessor. The third act of "Part II" especially is enamored with characters tip-toeing around the background of scenes from the original "Back to the Future." It's all too familiar for its own good, though the new material that director Robert Zemeckis and company conjure up isn't anything to write home about either.
Utilizing multiple versions of Biff (Thomas F. Wilson) as the antagonists, for example, becomes a classic case of too much of a good thing. Like so many subpar sequels, "Back to the Future: Part II" mistakes quantity for quality. Even the "future" segments set in 2015, while featuring some cute production and costume design, feel like a half-hearted retread of similar "Back to the Future" sequences where McFly navigates 1955. "Back to the Future: Part II" features a bevy of actors (namely Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd) trying their best to elevate this material, but they just can't do it.
"Back to the Future: Part II" is ultimately too exhausting and derivative for its own good. There are worse sequels out there, but also far better follow-ups to spend time on.
2. Back to the Future: Part III
Like "Jurassic Park," "Back to the Future" is one of those lucrative movies that just didn't need a sequel, its plot and artistic joys perfect for a one-off experience. That's especially true given how "Back to the Future" was followed up by a pair of sequels shot back-to-back that essentially function as one lengthy motion picture. Even given these realities, "Back to the Future: Part III" is an amusing and endearing creation. Disposable? Probably. However, drawing on the cultural legacy of the best Western movies of all time imbues "Back to the Future: Part III" with significantly more energy than its direct predecessor.
Plopping Marty McFly and Doc Brown into an age of High Noon showdowns and tumbleweeds offers up something distinctly different compared to the first two. Exciting set pieces involving a locomotive are also extremely well realized in the hands of Zemeckis. There's even some fun romantic chemistry between Christopher Lloyd's Brown and Mary Steenburgen's Clara Clayton. Delivering a concrete ending to this trilogy also leaves the experience more satisfying.
Sequels to "Back to the Future" were always going to feel a bit like hollow encores. Even with that reality and such shortcomings like too many key elements echoing the original, at least "Part III" rounds up more specificity and fun than "Part II."
1. Back to the Future
While its sequels are full of creative caveats and glaring shortcomings, the original "Back to the Future" is a spellbinding creation whose potency hasn't been diluted in the decades since its release. This project put director Robert Zemeckis on the map and is so much darn fun, right from its very first sequence set to the jaunty tune "The Power of Love." From there, "Back to the Future" keeps on delivering a steady stream of witty jokes, creative obstacles, and memorable images (such as the entirety of the clock tower finale). This enterprise is lively on its feet, conjuring increasingly exciting ways to execute its basic concept of a 1980s teenager ending up back in 1955.
Best of all, "Back to the Future" is a richly human production whose endearing qualities emanate from its engaging performances. Michael J. Fox is the perfect everyman to anchor this high-concept story. Fox constantly exudes a believable underdog aura to Marty McFly that makes it extra exciting to watch him navigate time travel shenanigans. Meanwhile, Christopher Lloyd is kooky fun playing both versions of Doc Brown. The conviction, sincerity, and artistry underpinning these essential performances is mirrored by Alan Silvestri's consistently transportive score.
Decades after its release, many consider "Back to the Future" to be the best sci-fi movie of all time, and it's not hard to see why. All the stars aligned for a movie that continues to dazzle.