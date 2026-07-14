All 3 Back To The Future Movies Ranked

"It don't take money/don't take fame/don't need no credit card to ride this train," so goes the Huey Lewis and the News song "The Power of Love" that kicks off the original "Back to the Future." Those lyrics aren't just relevant to feeling "twitterpated." They also echo how the greatest charms of the initial "Back to the Future" don't require costly gear or an expensive education to appreciate. Anybody from any walk of life can marinate in the endless joys of 1985 teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) getting whisked away back to 1955 thanks to an automobile time machine made by pal Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd).

"Back to the Future" proved so lucrative in its initial release that, as per usual in Hollywood, it wouldn't remain a one-off enterprise for long. Eventually, an entire "Back to the Future" timeline would be created comprised of two additional sequels. This trilogy was built on the accomplishments of one of the greatest mainstream movies of the '80s, but not every Marty McFly adventure is equally excellent. Ranking the "Back to the Future" movies from worst to best illustrates that director Robert Zemeckis and company couldn't always keep the good times rolling.

However, this ranking is also effective in reinforcing the artistic peaks of this trilogy, including the bountiful achievements of that first movie. Cling onto "the power of love" as we dive into this "Back to the Future" ranking.