Moana's Positive Reviews All Seem To Agree On One Thing
The nicest — and most common — thing that critics are saying about the 2026 remake of "Moana" is that it's "unnecessary." So how is that a good thing? You can watch the video above to find out.
Disney's hit animated film "Moana" sailed into theaters in 2016 and immediately captivated audiences, becoming a sensation thanks to its familiar but unique story (a young woman undertakes a frightening journey to save her small island community) and catchy songs by "Hamilton" mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. So why does this remake exist? The answer is probably "money," but if there's anything redeeming about this new "Moana" as far as critics are concerned, it's that the original movie is so good that it makes this one at least bearable.
In her review for CBR, Rachel Leishman summed it up pretty well: "The reality is that it isn't that different from the source material but that doesn't diminish the power 'Moana' has." Michael Walsh agreed for Nerdist: "Like with 'How To Train Your Dragon' remake, the live-action 'Moana' is essentially a faithful cover of a classic song. It's good for all the reasons the original song is good."
On his YouTube channel, reviewer Zachary Pope gave a shout-out to the new leading lady, Catherine Laga'aia, who steps into the role after Auliʻi Cravalho in the animated film. As Pope declared, "The live-action 'Moana' is exactly what you expect: a carbon copy of the original, now with Dwayne Johnson's luscious locks constantly making you wonder, 'Why am I not just watching the animated version?' At least Catherine Laga'aia is charming!" (Johnson reprises his role as Moana's demigod sidekick Maui.) Molly Freeman at Screen Rant agreed: "If the animated movie didn't already exist, this would be a triumph. Instead, it's a fine recreation that I've made peace with."
The 2026 version of Moana is basically an okay copy of the amazing animated movie that released in 2016
Critics who didn't like the 2026 "Moana" came up with a pretty funny bit: that confused kids and tired parents might eventually watch it on Disney+ because they're just not paying attention to the app. "This film is destined for great viewership in households that accidentally click the wrong tile on [Disney+] can't reach the remote to change back to the original," Marshall Schaffer said for The Playlist. Others, like Kristy Puchko at Mashable, made a very unflattering comparison. "It evoked in me a similar reaction to AI slop, where I cringe at the unnerving blend of the familiar and the not-quite-right," she wrote, referencing pictures and videos where people suddenly sprout too many fingers thanks to AI software's feeble attempts to create "art."
At The Independent UK, Clarisse Loughrey was pretty blunt, writing, "Dwayne Johnson's terrible wig is just one low point of a film that has all the visual allure of a Febreeze advert." Then there's the outstanding headline of Alison Willmore's Vulture review — which simply reads "Please Stop" — and Willmore's conclusion: "To devalue [Disney's] own output this way feels like pulling the material to its breaking point, testing its tensile strength in hopes that it can hold for another round." For Rolling Stone, David Fear said, "The live-action 'Moana' is simply spectacle that's indistinguishable for any other generic spectacle out there — it's peak Disney déjà vu." Alissa Wilkinson summed it up best for The New York Times. "Live action, though, seems to require a visual literalism, at least in the minds of the filmmakers," she wrote. "As a result, all this creative imagery gets sapped from the film, and the magic along with it."
"Moana" is in theaters now.