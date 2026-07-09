Moana's Positive Reviews All Seem To Agree On One Thing

The nicest — and most common — thing that critics are saying about the 2026 remake of "Moana" is that it's "unnecessary." So how is that a good thing? You can watch the video above to find out.

Disney's hit animated film "Moana" sailed into theaters in 2016 and immediately captivated audiences, becoming a sensation thanks to its familiar but unique story (a young woman undertakes a frightening journey to save her small island community) and catchy songs by "Hamilton" mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda. So why does this remake exist? The answer is probably "money," but if there's anything redeeming about this new "Moana" as far as critics are concerned, it's that the original movie is so good that it makes this one at least bearable.

In her review for CBR, Rachel Leishman summed it up pretty well: "The reality is that it isn't that different from the source material but that doesn't diminish the power 'Moana' has." Michael Walsh agreed for Nerdist: "Like with 'How To Train Your Dragon' remake, the live-action 'Moana' is essentially a faithful cover of a classic song. It's good for all the reasons the original song is good."

On his YouTube channel, reviewer Zachary Pope gave a shout-out to the new leading lady, Catherine Laga'aia, who steps into the role after Auliʻi Cravalho in the animated film. As Pope declared, "The live-action 'Moana' is exactly what you expect: a carbon copy of the original, now with Dwayne Johnson's luscious locks constantly making you wonder, 'Why am I not just watching the animated version?' At least Catherine Laga'aia is charming!" (Johnson reprises his role as Moana's demigod sidekick Maui.) Molly Freeman at Screen Rant agreed: "If the animated movie didn't already exist, this would be a triumph. Instead, it's a fine recreation that I've made peace with."