X-Men '97 Season 2, Episode 4 Delivers The Show's Most Shocking Death Yet

Contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" Season 2, Episode 4 — "Rise of Apocalypse – Part II"

"X-Men '97" has already proven that the most devastating deaths in "Game of Thrones" have nothing on it. However, in the fourth episode of Season 2 — the second part of "Rise of Apocalypse" — the animated series may have already topped Gambit's tragic passing from the first season. In this episode, Professor Charles Xavier's greatest frenemy, Magneto, finally meets his maker.

With the X-Men scattered across the timeline, each group works to stop Apocalypse in their own way. In Ancient Egypt, the team led by Professor X and Magneto attempt to stop the mutant En Sabah Nur from becoming Apocalypse. Unfortunately, their plan fails, as it's En Sabah Nur's destiny to become the maniacal tyrant.

With Apocalypse born, the supervillain tries to destroy the city, but Magneto uses his powers to save the innocent people from their impending doom. The Master of Magnetism is heavily weakened and exhausted after this event, which makes him easy pickings for Apocalypse to finish off in the desert. What's most heartbreaking about this moment is that Professor Xavier is left helpless — only being able to look on and weep as Apocalypse murders Magneto.