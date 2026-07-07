5 Hulu TV Shows Way Better Than The Bear

As of June 25, 2026, the Hulu series "The Bear" is over; in restaurant terms, Christopher Storer's kitchen dramedy is "86ed." With Jeremy Allen White at the helm of this five-season series as high-end chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, who returns to his hometown of Chicago after the death of his brother Mikey (Jon Bernthal) to try and save the family's failing sandwich shop, "The Bear" brings together a motley crew — sous chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), Mikey's former best friend Richie Jerimovitch (Ebon Moss-Bacharach), Mikey and Carmy's sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), committed line cook Tina Marrero (Liza Colón-Zayas), and Berzatto family friend Neil Fak (Matty Matheson), just to name a few — as they attempt to turn The Original Beef of Chicagoland into a fine-dining emporium called, of course, "The Bear."

After introducing restaurant industry phrases like "Yes, chef" and "Hands" into the lexicon of people working non-service jobs, "The Bear" stunned audiences with its tense episodes, careful editing (especially that one-take episode in Season 1), excellent performances, and needle drops. For its effort, "The Bear" won a ton of Emmys, including statues for White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bacharach as well as one for outstanding comedy series in 2023. So could anything possible top "The Bear?"

Yes. In fact, there are at least five other Hulu shows — many of which straddle the line between comedy and drama much more effectively than "The Bear" — that are better than Storer's buzzy series. If you just finished binging "The Bear" and need something to add to your watchlist, try one of these five Hulu shows — all of which, sorry, are better than "The Bear."