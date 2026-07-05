5 Fantasy TV Shows Way Better Than House Of The Dragon

"Avatar The Last Airbender" might just be the best animated fantasy adventure show ever made. Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's Nickelodeon story about a world where different nations specialize in controlling assorted elements entices from start to finish, and has some of the most multi-dimensional and interesting characters in all of fiction. The story of Aang (Zach Tyler Eisen), the titular airbender whose young age belies his destiny and ability, expands into a larger-than-life saga starring a roster of fully realized characters with hopes and dreams of their own.

Seamlessly balancing high-stakes escapades, character relationships, comedy, and hard-hitting issues, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" is a show that every fantasy fan should see at least once. Though there is also a Netflix live-action adaptation, you should absolutely go with the animated original for your first viewing. With a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show is literally as good as they come.

If you want to expand to other elements of the franchise, it's good to know that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" has tons and tons of supplementary material, just like any fantasy show worth its salt should — and even an excellent spin-off sequel in "The Legend of Korra." Just remember to steer away from M. Night Shyamalan's abysmal 2010 film adaptation, and you're golden.