All 7 Despicable Me & Minions Movies Ranked

If there's one objective truth about Illumination, it's that the Universal-based animation company would be naked without the "Despicable Me" series. The original 2010 comedy about a supervillain trying to open his heart both stylistically and tonally set the template for the company's projects moving forward, with every one of them opening with a gag courtesy of the little yellow menaces known as the minions. The "Despicable Me" movies have made over $5 billion worldwide and there's no sign of that slowing down anytime soon with the release of this summer's "Minions & Monsters."

Their success has less to do with the quality of the films themselves so much as the minions possessing the ability to lean into the kind of nonsensical cartoon absurdism that appeals to kids. It makes comparing the "Despicable Me" movies pretty difficult as they largely share the same strengths and weaknesses with minor tidbits setting them apart from one another. Just ask any parent who's had to endure these movies on a constant rotation to the point of minionese becoming a second language.

Sticking to a pattern makes sense. For Illumination, there's no point in switching things up when they've already concocted a tried-and-tested formula that always works in their favor. But even certain installments within this series can occasionally find ways to break free from their constrictions and stand out. With that said, let's rank all seven "Despicable Me" films and separate the bananas from the ba-na-nas.