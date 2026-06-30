47 Times The Big Bang Theory Stars Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch Broke Other Actors On Set
It's easy for some actors to make their colleagues roll in the aisles, and "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are no exception. Want to watch them make their fellow cast members giggle? Click the video above and be delighted.
Remember the time Sheldon (Jim Parsons) spanked Amy (Bialik) because she lied to him about being sick, in the hope of winning his eternal devotion? In real life, the scenario was notoriously hard to do for Parsons and Bialik, who found it so amusing that they could barely get through the episode, let alone through that scene, without cracking each other up. Even Bialik's body language gets Parsons to snigger. Another scene from that episode, in which Sheldon massages vapor rub onto Amy's chest, also resulted in laughter as Bialik twitches her eyebrows and blinks at Parsons until he cracks up.
Bialik and Rauch have even cracked each other up. In this Season 9 blooper, Amy is supposed to ask Bernadette when she and Howard decided to get pregnant. Bialik subs in a "how," then juggles the words as Rauch laughs. "Not how," Bialik says. "That would be weird!"
Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch know how to get their co-stars gigging
Naturally, those aren't the only times Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik have made their co-stars crack up. For example, what would Bernadette (Rauch) and Amy be without their co-bestie, Penny (Kaley Cuoco)? In this blooper, Penny stares in horror at a painting Amy has created in tribute to their everlasting friendship. Rauch is supposed to be gently supportive as Bernadette, but Rauch's delivery of the line "look at that face, that enormous, unsettling, crazy face!" makes Cuoco break up giggling.
Sometimes a good blooper can turn a tender moment into a silly one. In this moment from Bernadette's wedding to Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), she shouts to Howard's mother that all of their friends have gotten ordained and that it's adorable. In the show, it's one of the most pause-worthy moments in "The Big Bang Theory" history. But in the blooper, Rauch chews up her line, sending her co-workers into hysterics instead. Tickled by these and want to see more of Melissa Rauch and Mayim Bialik in riotous action on the set of "The Big Bang Theory"? Click the video above.