47 Times The Big Bang Theory Stars Mayim Bialik & Melissa Rauch Broke Other Actors On Set

It's easy for some actors to make their colleagues roll in the aisles, and "The Big Bang Theory" co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch are no exception. Want to watch them make their fellow cast members giggle? Click the video above and be delighted.

Remember the time Sheldon (Jim Parsons) spanked Amy (Bialik) because she lied to him about being sick, in the hope of winning his eternal devotion? In real life, the scenario was notoriously hard to do for Parsons and Bialik, who found it so amusing that they could barely get through the episode, let alone through that scene, without cracking each other up. Even Bialik's body language gets Parsons to snigger. Another scene from that episode, in which Sheldon massages vapor rub onto Amy's chest, also resulted in laughter as Bialik twitches her eyebrows and blinks at Parsons until he cracks up.

Bialik and Rauch have even cracked each other up. In this Season 9 blooper, Amy is supposed to ask Bernadette when she and Howard decided to get pregnant. Bialik subs in a "how," then juggles the words as Rauch laughs. "Not how," Bialik says. "That would be weird!"