The Big Bang Theory And Friends Director James Burrows Dead At 85

Sitcom legend James Burrows has passed away at the age of 85 on June 19, 2026. No cause of death has been announced by his family as of this writing.

A statement released to People by the Burrows family read in part, "We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James 'Jimmy' Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family. For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor, and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world."

Burrows' resume is a catalog of the most rewatchable sitcoms of all time; he produced, executive produced, and/or directed episodes of programs such as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Laverne and Shirley," "Taxi," "Cheers," "Frasier," "Friends," "Will and Grace," and "The Big Bang Theory." He co-created "Cheers," as well. He won 11 Emmys during his long career, which was still chugging along as of 2025, where he is credited with directing 10 episodes of "Mid-Century Modern." Burrows has left behind a towering legacy that will leave people laughing for decades to come.