10 Best Movies Of The 2010s, According To Letterboxd

The 2010s were a weird era for American cinema. The decline of the mid-budget movie in this decade alone totally overhauled what kind of American features got made or artistic voices were heard in movie theaters. Meanwhile, the avalanche of cinematic universes and big franchises tilted the cinematic landscape towards 24/7/365 escapism. Major filmmakers shifting over to television during the Peak TV era also hurt the motion picture medium. Movies have always experienced problems and external turmoil, but the 2010s threw an especially overwhelming deluge of issues at this storytelling medium.

Still, even with all of these woes, the 2010s still delivered tons of outstanding movies, especially when one expands their scope to the global cinema scene. To gain a better sense of what films resonated with worldwide audiences during all this upheaval, one need only look at the 10 highest-rated 2010s features from Letterboxd users. These films (ranked below from "lowest" to highest in user ratings) exhibited impressive creativity and artistry despite the endless obstacles standing in the face of cinema's very existence in this decade.

It's reassuring to look back on all these movies and savor not only their accomplishments but their existence in a time of strife for this medium. One note before going forward: This list doesn't include standard recordings of concerts, short films, or feature-length episodes of TV shows like "Sherlock."