Denzel Washington Gave An Acting Masterclass In This Heist Movie Streaming On Netflix

As a two-time Academy Award winner, the great Denzel Washington can be guaranteed to deliver the best performance in pretty much any given movie. As such, he's one of those rare actors whose magnetic presence can elevate any project, regardless of the genre. Now, Netflix viewers have the opportunity to witness Washington give a true masterclass of acting in a particularly exciting thriller.

The movie in question is Spike Lee's "Inside Man," which features Washington as police negotiator Keith Frazier. The character faces a difficult task when a tricky hostage situation becomes a web of deceptions where not a single thing is quite what it seems to be. Though the movie is filled to the brim with talented actors and its Russell Gewirtz-penned plot is stacked with twists and turns, Washington's committed performance anchors the whole thing and proves why he's one of the absolute greatest actors of his generation.