Denzel Washington Gave An Acting Masterclass In This Heist Movie Streaming On Netflix
As a two-time Academy Award winner, the great Denzel Washington can be guaranteed to deliver the best performance in pretty much any given movie. As such, he's one of those rare actors whose magnetic presence can elevate any project, regardless of the genre. Now, Netflix viewers have the opportunity to witness Washington give a true masterclass of acting in a particularly exciting thriller.
The movie in question is Spike Lee's "Inside Man," which features Washington as police negotiator Keith Frazier. The character faces a difficult task when a tricky hostage situation becomes a web of deceptions where not a single thing is quite what it seems to be. Though the movie is filled to the brim with talented actors and its Russell Gewirtz-penned plot is stacked with twists and turns, Washington's committed performance anchors the whole thing and proves why he's one of the absolute greatest actors of his generation.
Inside Man is an all-star heist story
"Inside Man" is not just one of the best Denzel Washington movies of all time. It's also a thrilling, well-reviewed heist film that features a laundry list of Hollywood's best and brightest talents. Clive Owen ranks among Washington's best co-stars as criminal genius Dalton Russell, and Jodie Foster's mysterious fixer Madeleine White completes the film's power trio. Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, and Chiwetel Ejiofor all play notable supporting roles.
Despite such an excellent cast and a story to match, "Inside Man" does have one flaw: The fact that there isn't more to the story. One of the surprisingly many Spike Lee movies we'll never get to see is his original plan for "Inside Man 2," which fell apart due to lack of funding around 2011. As such, 2019's lackluster "Inside Man: Most Wanted" involves neither Lee nor Washington, let alone anyone else involved in the original. Fortunately, Netflix viewers can easily stream the real thing — and even if you've already seen "Inside Man," catching its many twists might very well warrant a rewatch or two.