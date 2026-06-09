5 Forgotten '80s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up Today

"One Dark Night" is a movie which throws you off balance almost immediately, setting the stage for one kind of film before morphing into something else, then bringing everything back together for one of the most unhinged finales in all of '80s horror. It's quite a ride, and like "Hell Night," it's rooted in a hazing ritual.

Julie (Meg Tilly) wants to be part of a club of high school girls called "the Sisters," but in order to get in, the members tell her she has to take on a challenge of their choice. So, one night, the other Sisters drop Julie off at the local mortuary and mausoleum and tell her she has to spend the night among the crypts. It's an initiation ritual, yes, but it's also a chance for one of the girls to get back at Julie for seemingly stealing her boyfriend.

Julie settles in, and the Sisters prepare to find ways to scare her; but soon, all of the teens involved in this little hazing drama are swept up in supernatural madness connected to a recently deceased psychic with otherworldly powers. It's a somewhat predictable mashing up of these two storylines, but two things make the film stand out. The first is Tilly, who gives a remarkable performance as a young woman trying to keep her sanity as her very concept of reality is challenged. The second is the film's finale, which releases every ounce of tension that it has accrued over the preceding 89 minutes. It just explodes with horror energy, delivering a relentless conclusion that'll stay in your brain long after you've finished it.