5 Biggest Movies Based On TV Shows

"The Mandalorian and Grogu," the next chapter of the hit Disney+ program "The Mandalorian," serves as a rare big screen continuation of a television show. In most cases, such movies aren't continuing the shows people already love. Movies rooted in the small screen often take familiar brand or character names, and create new stories out of them. They're not necessarily connected to the original TV shows, as is the case for the "Mission: Impossible" movies, the "Equalizer" trilogy, or the newest Kelvin timeline "Star Trek" films (which don't connect to any classic or streaming-era "Star Trek" shows).

Most movies based on TV shows simply bring back the original cast and continuity of a beloved program for a larger-than-life adventure. These include titles like "The Rugrats Movie," "Hannah Montana: The Movie," and 1998's "The X-Files," among many others. "The Mandalorian and Grogu" follows in a long tradition of the best and worst movies based on TV shows, while also being put up against the highest grossing examples of such adaptations at the domestic box office.

These five motion pictures (ranked below from lowest to highest grossing) made material people could watch on their TV's something you had to race to the theater to see. Time will tell if "Mandalorian and Grogu" follows in their footsteps. These five films, though, are definitely historic moneymakers.