5 Timeless '90s Sitcoms That Still Make Us Laugh

Whether set primarily in an office, a hangout spot, or an actual domestic environment, a great sitcom can be like a second home. The best examples of the classic mishap-based half-hour TV comedy format are full of well-calibrated humor, and can produce multiple belly laughs per minute when firing on all cylinders.

But there's an element to sitcoms' endurance that has less to do with humor per se, and more with the respite they can offer from the world: If they do their job right, their characters become akin to friends we want to spend time with. Each episode becomes a visit into a soothing world, in which trouble and disorder are just farcical elements of a carefully-orchestrated good time. The '90s, in particular, were replete with wonderful sitcoms that found their way into millions of hearts in the U.S. and around the world, and came to feel like weekly check-ins with people that viewers loved — or, at least, loved hanging out with.

While some '90s sitcoms didn't age well, many of the best comedies of that period are timeless creations, with episodes and moments that still inspire as much joy and prompt as many giggling fits as they did back then, if not even more. If you're feeling nostalgic about the era in which TV comedy began to morph into what it is today while still drawing upon the classic tenets of the format, read on for a list of five classic '90s sitcoms that transcend time and still make us laugh all these years later.