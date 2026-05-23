This Robert Redford Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Is A Hidden Gem

Robert Redford will be remembered for his roles in iconic projects like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Three Days of the Condor," two of some of Redford's best movies. However, one that doesn't get enough attention is his 2017 sci-fi film "The Discovery," which is available to stream on Netflix. The actor stars as a man who confirms without a doubt that the afterlife exists, showing how his research evolves and impacts those around him.

"The Discovery" follows the aftermath of Thomas's (Redford) discovery. The general population reacts, with many choosing death, wishing to go to the afterlife to reconnect with their deceased loved ones. Thomas works to create a machine that acts as a television into the afterlife, coming across new discoveries along the way regarding what the afterlife actually is. It's a movie that forces you to think about what lies beyond and your views on the afterlife.

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