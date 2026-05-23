This Robert Redford Sci-Fi Movie On Netflix Is A Hidden Gem
Robert Redford will be remembered for his roles in iconic projects like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid" and "Three Days of the Condor," two of some of Redford's best movies. However, one that doesn't get enough attention is his 2017 sci-fi film "The Discovery," which is available to stream on Netflix. The actor stars as a man who confirms without a doubt that the afterlife exists, showing how his research evolves and impacts those around him.
"The Discovery" follows the aftermath of Thomas's (Redford) discovery. The general population reacts, with many choosing death, wishing to go to the afterlife to reconnect with their deceased loved ones. Thomas works to create a machine that acts as a television into the afterlife, coming across new discoveries along the way regarding what the afterlife actually is. It's a movie that forces you to think about what lies beyond and your views on the afterlife.
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Critics were tough on The Discovery
"The Discovery" isn't going down as Robert Redford's best reviewed film. Critics and audiences alike gave it poor scores on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 48% and 43%, respectively. Clarisse Loughrey of The Independent argues that it "poses far too many questions, but with no heart to search for the answers." This sentiment is present in many negative reviews, with many believing the movie is asking questions for questions sake to come across as thought-provoking.
Despite the less-than-stellar reviews, Redford's performance was praised. "Redford's work in the opening scene, in which he addresses his breakthrough and its consequences, is one of the strongest things he's ever done onscreen," Todd McCarthy wrote for The Hollywood Reporter. The sequence features Thomas being interviewed on television about the reaction his research caused, perfectly setting up the audience for what they will see.
It's not going down as one of the best Netflix films nor one of the best science fiction movies, but "The Discovery" nevertheless deserves a watch. It's a flick that shows a great late actor in an interesting role, with a performance that similarly stands out in his filmography.