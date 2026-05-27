Spider-Noir: Episode 1's Intro Feels A Lot Like A Forgotten Superhero Bomb

Contains spoilers for "Spider-Noir" Season 1, Episode 1

"Spider-Noir" opens with a visual bang. Taking a swinging tour of New York City through the eyes of Ben Reilly (movie star Nicolas Cage), audience members see Ben's memories both as the Spider and moments from his personal life as they're projected onto the windows of the building downtown. This visual callback might be just a generic nod to the world of film noir, but the outlandish style reminds audience members of an infamous big screen film noir bomb — 2008's "The Spirit."

"The Spirit" was a Frank Miller-directed action picture based on the work of Will Eisner. It transformed golden-age comics cop Denny Colt (Gabriel Macht) into a tough-talking, bare-knuckled brawler who loves his city in a nearly biblical sense as he moonlights as the mask-sporting and suit-wearing vigilante The Spirit. Though the flick was star-studded — besides Macht, Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson appear in this forgotten failure — the adaptation bombed at the box office. It's arguably an overhyped superhero movie that ended up being terrible, so terrible it contributed to the impoverishment of its production company, Odd Lot Entertainment.