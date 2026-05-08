Mortal Kombat 2 Is A Surprising Spiritual Sibling To A Classic Horror Movie

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat 2"

"Mortal Kombat 2" generally does everything a fun video game adaptation-slash-martial arts epic should. One of the greatest tricks it pulls is far more nuanced than a tactical Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) groin attack, though — and it links the film to the modern horror classic "Doctor Sleep."

"Mortal Kombat 2," of course, is a sequel to 2021's "Mortal Kombat." However, thanks to its gleeful cheesiness, tournament format, and certain stylistic choices, it also often comes across as a spiritual sequel to the original 1995 guilty pleasure "Mortal Kombat" movie. It captures the older movie's atmosphere surprisingly well, combining certain 1995-inspired visuals and character beats with the smooth continuation of the 2021 film's story.

It's a pretty cool feat to serve as a "sequel" to two distinct works. One that has done so before, Mike Flanagan's "Doctor Sleep," differs from Stephen King's book of the same name — but also manages to be a sequel to both Stanley Kubrick's "The Shining" and King's "The Shining," which are famously quite different.