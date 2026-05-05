Clint Eastwood 'Never Liked' An All-Time Classic '60s Western Movie

Whether starring in Sergio Leone's genre-reinventing "Dollars" trilogy or directing his own efforts, you can't undersell the enormous impact Clint Eastwood has had on the Western. Starting with his breakthrough role on the 1959 TV series "Rawhide," Eastwood has had such a firm grasp of the genre's tropes that his work throughout the decades has been that of an actor and filmmaker constantly wrestling with the more violent aspects of his screen past.

1992's "Unforgiven" found him playing a former gunslinger grappling with how a lifetime of killing has corrupted his soul. It was an elegy to the mythical nature of the Wild West. When asked about the film's thematic comparisons to "The Wild Bunch," Eastwood revealed to the Los Angeles Times that he never cared for director Sam Peckinpah's bloody masterpiece: "It was a good movie, but I've never been one for the slow-motion technique, the ballet of violence. It was very effective, and the predecessor to a lot of people trying to do the same thing, but I never liked it."

Hollywood filmmaking toward the tail end of the '60s opened the floodgates for more graphic depictions of screen violence, with 1969's "The Wild Bunch" being one of the most explosive examples. Eastwood is correct in his assessment of the film's influence and was able to recognize Peckinpah's craft even if it didn't adhere to his own sensibilities, adding, "I've always thought that drama is really the anticipation before the action happens, the buildup to it, and the action itself is like shuffling a deck of cards, so fast it's kind of unreal."