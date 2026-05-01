Why Marvel Won't Make Moon Knight Season 2
After "Moon Knight" secured 86% and 88% on the Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively, there was a feeling that Oscar Isaac could return as the Fist of Khonshu in a second season of the Disney+ show. However, there's been no real movement on that series since 2022. The reality is that Marvel Studios isn't making "Moon Knight" Season 2, because it has other intentions for the character.
In a February 2025 interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Moon Knight would instead fit into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Moving forward our priorities have shifted," Winderbaum said. "We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."
Winderbaum didn't state how or when this will happen, but there have also been a lot of changes to the MCU in recent years, such as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" evolving into "Avengers: Doomsday." So it's entirely possible that the original plans for Moon Knight have also been altered along the way.
Will Oscar Isaac return as Moon Knight in Midnight Sons?
Since there were several unanswered questions from "Moon Knight," the belief has been that Oscar Isaac would return as the character to provide resolution. Also, he's really good in the role, and it would be a shame if he was recast because of scheduling issues. The good news is that Isaac has continued to have conversations with Marvel Studios about the character, including a possible appearance in a "Midnight Sons" movie.
"There was an interesting talk about 'Midnight Sons,'" Isaac told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. "Tonally, it's very important, because we're playing with real stuff. It's expressing something very real, and challenging, and difficult. I feel if you're going to go, you got to take it really seriously as well. Even though it's a crazy comic book, that's what it's trying to do. It's doing both of those things at once."
A "Midnight Sons" film would allow Moon Knight the opportunity to team up with other supernatural Marvel characters, such as Blade, Ghost Rider, and Man-Thing. In many ways, it could provide the solution for how to incorporate all these darker heroes, and not just the Fist of Khonshu, into the MCU. So while "Moon Knight" Season 2 is off the table, the trade-off might be worth it.