Why Marvel Won't Make Moon Knight Season 2

After "Moon Knight" secured 86% and 88% on the Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer and Popcornmeter respectively, there was a feeling that Oscar Isaac could return as the Fist of Khonshu in a second season of the Disney+ show. However, there's been no real movement on that series since 2022. The reality is that Marvel Studios isn't making "Moon Knight" Season 2, because it has other intentions for the character.

In a February 2025 interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Moon Knight would instead fit into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Moving forward our priorities have shifted," Winderbaum said. "We're making shows as shows that can exist as annual releases, more like television. I would love to see a 'Moon Knight' Season 2, but there are plans for Moon Knight down the road."

Winderbaum didn't state how or when this will happen, but there have also been a lot of changes to the MCU in recent years, such as "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" evolving into "Avengers: Doomsday." So it's entirely possible that the original plans for Moon Knight have also been altered along the way.