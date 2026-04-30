5 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Movies Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Science fiction is a genre meant to inspire both wonder and caution. Sci-fi storytellers present fantastical, beautifully-imagined stories to audiences that not only push the bounds of science, but also the limits of philosophy, ethics, and human capacity. The best sci-fi stories take relevant themes and ideas from the current day and carry them through to scenarios where those themes and ideas can be safely confronted.

They build incredible worlds with unfamiliar conventions and mysterious motivations. They leave viewers feeling pensive, and in some cases, totally flummoxed. The best sci-fi can inspire people to found fresh theories; or can have them questioning aspects of reality they've never noticed before.

Not all sci-fi is mind-bending — a lot of it is fantasy where, instead of magic, characters have inexplicably advanced tech — but sci-fi, more than any other genre, has the potential to open eyes. A big part of being human is exploring the meaning of life, but that's a lofty pursuit to undertake in a vacuum. Thankfully, art is devoted to providing context for such introspection, and films like the ones on this list are perfect for anyone looking to have their reality flipped upside down for a few hours. These films are also impeccable pieces of creation, and worth seeing at least once in your life.