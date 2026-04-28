5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Testaments

"The Testaments" is the newest story set in Margaret Atwood's fictional theocracy of Gilead — so if you like this Hulu series, what should you watch next?

First things first. Set a few years after the conclusion of "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments" — adapted from Atwood's 2019 sequel to her classic dystopic novel — centers around a young woman named Agnes MacKenzie, played with wide-eyed wonder and naïvete by Chase Infinti, the breakout star of best picture winner "One Battle After Another." As Agnes prepares to become a woman in the oppressive Gilead, she's introduced to Daisy (Lucy Halliday), presented as a "Pearl Girl" who wants to become a part of Gilead in good faith. That's not what Daisy is, though; she was kidnapped from the free country of Canada and brought to Gilead, and as she learns, her parents — who were killed in Canada before she was taken — were members of a resistance force known as Mayday who actually stole her from Gilead as a baby.

Agnes's true identity is also central to the plot of "The Testaments." Even though she was adopted by a high-ranking Commander, Agnes's birth mother is none other than June Osborne, the protagonist of "The Handmaid's Tale" played by Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss who's also a major part of Mayday. Helmed by "The Handmaid's Tale" showrunner Bruce Miller, "The Testaments" is Atwood-approved and a truly stunning continuation of this dark, intense story. So what should you watch next? From the show that started it all to series that center around women battling against oppressive structures, here are five shows you'll probably like if you love "The Testaments."