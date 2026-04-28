5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like The Testaments
"The Testaments" is the newest story set in Margaret Atwood's fictional theocracy of Gilead — so if you like this Hulu series, what should you watch next?
First things first. Set a few years after the conclusion of "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Testaments" — adapted from Atwood's 2019 sequel to her classic dystopic novel — centers around a young woman named Agnes MacKenzie, played with wide-eyed wonder and naïvete by Chase Infinti, the breakout star of best picture winner "One Battle After Another." As Agnes prepares to become a woman in the oppressive Gilead, she's introduced to Daisy (Lucy Halliday), presented as a "Pearl Girl" who wants to become a part of Gilead in good faith. That's not what Daisy is, though; she was kidnapped from the free country of Canada and brought to Gilead, and as she learns, her parents — who were killed in Canada before she was taken — were members of a resistance force known as Mayday who actually stole her from Gilead as a baby.
Agnes's true identity is also central to the plot of "The Testaments." Even though she was adopted by a high-ranking Commander, Agnes's birth mother is none other than June Osborne, the protagonist of "The Handmaid's Tale" played by Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss who's also a major part of Mayday. Helmed by "The Handmaid's Tale" showrunner Bruce Miller, "The Testaments" is Atwood-approved and a truly stunning continuation of this dark, intense story. So what should you watch next? From the show that started it all to series that center around women battling against oppressive structures, here are five shows you'll probably like if you love "The Testaments."
The Handmaid's Tale
In 2017, Hulu and Bruce Miller finally made a worthy adaptation of Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel "The Handmaid's Tale," which ran for six seasons and concluded its story in April 2025. When the show opens, we meet June, though she's known to everyone as Offred at the time; this is because she's a Handmaid, a woman used only for procreation by Commanders and their wives who are given symbolic names. (June's commander is Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes — ergo, "of Fred.") As a Handmaid, June is tightly controlled in all areas of her life, as are all women in Gilead. They're not permitted to read or even possess a bank account, and June's life revolves around whether or not she can successfully get pregnant with Fred's baby during a "ceremony" that occurs with his wife, Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski).
We also see glimpses of June's life before the United States turned into Gilead (we know it's the former U.S. because Canada is seen as a safe haven to the North), where she enjoyed her freedom with her husband Luke (ZO-T Fagbenle), best friend Moira (Samira Wiley), and her baby, Hannah. When religious factions formed Gilead, June lost all of her rights in one fell swoop ... and throughout "The Handmaid's Tale," she slowly starts to rise up against the system behind Gilead.
Moss reprises her role in "The Testaments," so if you haven't watched "The Handmaid's Tale," you should probably settle in for a lengthy binge-watch. "The Testaments" presents a compelling new story, but in order to fully appreciate it, go back to where it all began.
Alias Grace
If you love Margaret Atwood's speculative fiction but you've already watched "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments," give the miniseries "Alias Grace" a try (and, if you feel so inclined, grab a copy of the novel as well). Adapted from Atwood's underrated 1996 novel by Sarah Polley — who went on to win an Academy Award for another adaptation, 2022's "Women Talking" — and directed by "American Psycho" visionary Mary Harron, "Alias Grace" centers around the titular Grace Marks (Sarah Haddon), an accused murderer. As Dr. Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) sits down to speak with Grace and get to the bottom of her alleged crimes — something that some of her defenders think will set her free from a lengthy prison sentence — the audience follows her story along with him and tries to figure out if she's guilty or innocent.
Told through the lens of Simon's investigation and interrogation, we learn about Grace's relationship with a fellow maid, Mary Whitney (Rebecca Liddiard), her former employer Thomas Kinnear (Paul Gross), and his housekeeper Nancy (Oscar winner and "True Blood" star Anna Paquin). Across six episodes, you'll be pushed and pulled in every direction as you try to understand what happened to Grace, what she did, and why ... and you'll be absolutely gripped by every second of it. Though "Alias Grace" is a Canadian production crafted by CBC Entertainment, you can stream it stateside on Netflix.
The Society
In "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments," men control the republic of Gilead; "The Society," a series that only ran for one short season on Netflix in 2019, takes the total opposite approach. In showrunner Christopher Keyser's story, teen girls take control of, well, a makeshift society in their town of West Ham, Connecticut after everyone else in the town mysteriously vanishes.
The premiere of "The Society" introduces us to protagonist Allie Pressman (Kathryn Newton), who lives in the shadow of her naturally confident older sister Cassandra (Rachel Keller) when a group of high schools that includes Allie and her best friend Will LeClair (Jacques Colimon). Before they can leave town, their transport turns around and all of the teens realize that not only has every other person in the town vanished, including the adults, but their phones don't work anymore and they have no way of interacting with the outside world. From there, Cassandra tries to rally the teens together to build a new society.
"The Society" only made it for one season because the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from picking cameras back up for a sophomore season, but throughout its ten episodes, it's unbelievably fascinating to watch these teenagers try to keep their small society running, procure food, and even treat some serious medical conditions (one of Allie's friends is pregnant, and Cassandra has a dangerous heart condition that requires medical intervention). Even though it never got a chance to truly conclude its story, it's still worth checking out "The Society" if you've ever watched "The Testaments" and wondered what it might be like if Agnes and Daisy were in charge.
Watchmen (2019)
The film adaptation of Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore's game-changing DC comic "Watchmen," which came out in 2009 and was directed by Zack Snyder, didn't do this incredible story much justice. Thankfully, ten years later, Damon Lindelof — known for "Lost" and "The Leftovers" — revived "Watchmen" with a limited series for HBO starring Regina King, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tim Blake Nelson, and Jean Smart. Though the TV version of "Watchmen" doesn't tell the exact same story as the movie or even the comic, Lindelof smartly crafted a new story within the same world, including characters from the comic like Doctor Manhattan (Abdul-Mateen II), Silk Spectre (Smart), and even Ozymandias himself, though he goes by the name Adrian Veidt (Jeremy Irons).
King stars as Angela Abar, a detective with the Tulsa Police Department who's also a masked figure known as Sister Night (in this universe, a coordinated attack on Tulsa's police force by a white supremacist group led to all officers being masked to protect their identities). Across nine stunning episodes, Lindelof and directors like Nicole Kassell (who worked with Lindelof on "The Leftovers") and Stephen Williams (a "Lost" veteran) bring this sharp new story to life — and Cord Jefferson, who went on win an Oscar for his "American Fiction" screenplay in 2024, co-wrote some of the episodes with Lindelof as well. Don't sleep on "Watchmen" just because the 2009 movie underwhelmed; this series is a phenomenal dystopian drama packed with astounding performances and absolutely gorgeous storytelling.
The Power
Adapted for the small screen from Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel by Alderman herself alongside Raelle Tucker, Claire Wilson, and Sarah Quintrell, "The Power" tells a story that would likely please the women of "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Testaments" — the story of women across the world developing unnatural and extremely intense powers that they can use against men. Specifically, teenage girls start gaining the ability to electrically shock people using their fingertips, and then they're able to gift their power to older women ... resulting in this "power" becoming spread across the entire globe.
With Toni Collette, "Moana" star Auliʻi Cravalho, John Leguizamo, and "Ted Lasso" standout Toheeb Jimoh as members of the main cast — as Seattle mayor Margot Cleary-Lopez, Margot's daughter Jos, Margot's husband Rob Lopez, and journalist Tunde Ojo, respectively — "The Power" packs a lot of starpower and tells Alderman's fascinating speculative story perfectly. If you think women in Gilead should definitely be able to electrocute anybody with the literal snap of a finger, don't miss out on "The Power," which is an Amazon Prime original series.
As for "The Testaments" and "The Handmaid's Tale," you can stream both shows on Hulu now.