Scott Bakula's Controversial Quantum Leap Finale Works Better With This Dark Twist

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

"Dr. Sam Becket [sic] never returned home." That's the final message of "Quantum Leap," the legendary sci-fi show that ran for five seasons between 1989 and 1993. The NBC series was about Scott Bakula's Dr. Sam Beckett, who becomes unstuck in time and "leaps" from one person to another, completing the necessary mission in order to perform his next time jump — and hoping to eventually end up back in his own time and body.

As the frankly hopeless ending of the "Quantum Leap" finale told us, he does end up in his own body for a while, although the rest of his happy ending never happens. But what actually came of Sam after the infamous finale? Was he stuck jumping from body to body forever, solving endless problems while slowly losing his sense of self long after his trusty friend Al (Dean Stockwell) has forgotten — or rather, never known — him? Why didn't he use the newly found knowledge that he could control his jumps to at least visit his home era from time to time?

"Fanon Fixing Canon" suggests that Sam didn't return for a very good reason: because he erased himself from existence. While admittedly dark, this theory explains not only why Sam never made it back, but precisely why he chose the moment that he did to fix Al's life. Let's dive in and see how this would work out!