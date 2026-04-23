10 Best War Movies Based On Real Events, Ranked

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War and conflict have, unfortunately, played a significant role in human history since long before history itself was recorded. It's no surprise that many movies have explored the topic, going back to the earliest days of the medium. Some of the first silent film shorts delved into the Spanish-American War, including documentaries, reenactments, and similar fare. That conflict was the first that was captured on film, so those movies were created more for information than entertainment.

Over the decades, war movies evolved to tell stories from the front lines, showing complex operations and the people who fought to ensure victory. Some of the best war movies are often overdramatized for entertainment, which makes sense, as films are intended for that purpose. Even the films that are rooted in true, historical events often take artistic liberties where necessary, and war movies are no exception. Still, there are some war movies that lean far closer to reality than others.

When these types of films tell a story, they honor the men and women who fought and sacrificed for what they believed in. Sharing these tales while also delivering historical accuracy is a challenging feat. Each of these 10 war movies is such a film, and while there is added or removed content for entertainment value or brevity, they all align closely with historical facts. They're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.