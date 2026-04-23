10 Best War Movies Based On Real Events, Ranked
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War and conflict have, unfortunately, played a significant role in human history since long before history itself was recorded. It's no surprise that many movies have explored the topic, going back to the earliest days of the medium. Some of the first silent film shorts delved into the Spanish-American War, including documentaries, reenactments, and similar fare. That conflict was the first that was captured on film, so those movies were created more for information than entertainment.
Over the decades, war movies evolved to tell stories from the front lines, showing complex operations and the people who fought to ensure victory. Some of the best war movies are often overdramatized for entertainment, which makes sense, as films are intended for that purpose. Even the films that are rooted in true, historical events often take artistic liberties where necessary, and war movies are no exception. Still, there are some war movies that lean far closer to reality than others.
When these types of films tell a story, they honor the men and women who fought and sacrificed for what they believed in. Sharing these tales while also delivering historical accuracy is a challenging feat. Each of these 10 war movies is such a film, and while there is added or removed content for entertainment value or brevity, they all align closely with historical facts. They're ranked based on an average of their aggregate scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic.
10. A Bridge Too Far
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Cast: Sean Connery, Ryan O'Neal, Michael Caine
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Director: Richard Attenborough
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Rating: PG
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Runtime: 175 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
"A Bridge Too Far" is a 1977 film based on Cornelius Ryan's 1974 book of the same name, and it details Operation Market Garden during World War II. The operation was the Allies' failed attempt to free the Netherlands from German occupation in September 1944, marking one of the worst airborne operations in military history in terms of mission success. The goal of the operation was to push a 100 km (62-mile) bulge into German territory, providing an Allied insertion point over the Lower Rhine River.
The movie features an all-star cast that portrays the operation incredibly well, covering many of the highlights accurately while offering dramatizations to keep the pace going. Instead of focusing entirely on the Allied troops involved in the operation, the film includes several German military commanders, showing both sides of the conflict. This further solidifies "A Bridge Too Far" in historical accuracy, as it aligns more closely with actual events by offering perspectives from multiple angles.
Accuracy was aided by veterans of the operation, including Major-General Urquhart and Lieutenant-General Brian Horrocks. Granted, several aspects were omitted or added, but overall, the movie covers the operation better than most films. Critically, "A Bridge Too Far" did well, earning praise for its director and stars. The movie received numerous accolades, including winning four of eight BAFTA Awards.
9. We Were Soldiers
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Cast: Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear
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Director: Randall Wallace
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 138 minutes
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Where to watch: MGM+, Prime Video, YouTube
Most films about the Vietnam War focus on the Tet Offensive or specific unit engagements during the conflict's later years. "We Were Soldiers," based on "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young: la Drang – The Battle That Changed the War in Vietnam" by Lt. Gen. Harold G. Moore and Joseph L. Galloway, is about the first large-scale battle of the Vietnam War. The film offers an intense look at how combat operations began in what is now the United States' second-longest military conflict.
In one of Mel Gibson's best movies, the actor takes on the role of Lt. Col. Hal Moore, commander of a newly created air cavalry battalion. He commands his troops in the Battle of Ia Drang, engaging a larger force of North Vietnamese Army regulars from a fixed position. The film deviates from the book somewhat by glorifying certain aspects of the battle, and there are several historical inaccuracies, especially in regards to weaponry.
Still, the overall nature of the battle and its impact on the start of the Vietnam War align with history. The most notable difference between the movie, the book it's based on, and the real Battle of Ia Drang is the film's conclusion. It ends with a glorious bayonet charge that absolutely didn't happen. This was done for the sake of entertainment, and while it's patriotic, it's anachronistic and far from the truth.
8. American Sniper
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Cast: Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Kyle Gallner
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Director: Clint Eastwood
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 133 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
Chris Kyle's memoir, "American Sniper," was adapted to the silver screen in 2014, detailing the life and experiences of the deadliest marksman in U.S. military history. Kyle served as a Special Warfare Operator who fought in the Iraq War, where he accrued 160 Pentagon-confirmed kills. While there have been claims that aspects of the book and film were exaggerated or fabricated, much of Kyle's military career remains classified.
Regardless, what is depicted in "American Sniper" appears to be mostly accurate, at least to the book. The film details Kyle's (Bradley Cooper) life, beginning with his upbringing in Texas, where he worked on a ranch and as a rodeo cowboy. After watching news coverage of the U.S. embassy bombings in 1998, Kyle enlists in the Navy and eventually becomes a sniper and a Navy SEAL. From there, the movie explores his marriage and several of his deadly missions.
It also details his nemesis, Mustafa (Sammy Sheik), who is heavily exaggerated in the film. When he returns to the States, "American Sniper" does a good job of showing the difficulty of adjusting back to civilian life, which is a common problem for combat veterans. The movie offers an excellent look at one man's time in and out of the military, his service, and his sacrifice, and it was a huge hit, earning six Academy Award nominations, winning one.
7. Braveheart
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Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan
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Director: Mel Gibson
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 178 minutes
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Where to watch: Paramount+, Prime Video, YouTube
Few historical war movies open with as honest a line as "Braveheart," which the narrator begins saying, "I shall tell you of William Wallace. Historians from England will say I am a liar, but history is written by those who have hanged heroes." The film, which is another of Mel Gibson's best movies, is primarily focused on Wallace, but it covers several key battles fought during the First War of Scottish Independence. These are executed brilliantly, showing brutal melee combat on and off horseback.
The romance between Wallace and Princess Isabella (Sophie Marceau) is entirely fabricated, but the wars are incredibly well done. The Battle of Stirling Bridge, where Wallace used spears to counter the English heavy cavalry, actually happened (on a bridge). Wallace and his men also sacked York, he met Robert the Bruce, and many other key moments in the film really did happen because "Braveheart" is genuinely based on the true story (for the most part).
Wallace has become a legendary figure in Scottish history, so the film celebrates this by elevating the man and his image beyond what he actually was. This works well, making for a magnificent movie that has a true hero at its center. "Braveheart" was a smashing success, winning five of 10 Academy Awards, including two for Gibson for best picture and best director.
6. Black Hawk Down
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Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore
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Director: Ridley Scott
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 144 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Philo
Few Americans would know much about the Battle of Mogadishu were it not for the one hit film covering the conflict, "Black Hawk Down." The movie is based on Mark Bowden's 1999 book, "Black Hawk Down: A Story of Modern War," which covers the true story about the crew of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that was shot down during the Battle of Mogadishu and their desperate fight to escape.
The mission covered in the book and movie sees 160 U.S. soldiers drop into Mogadishu, Somalia, in October 1993 to capture two high-value targets. At first, the mission appears to go well, but it all goes horribly wrong when an RPG downs a UH-60, killing the pilot and co-pilot, while wounding two crew chiefs. From there, things go from bad to worse, as another UH-60 is taken down by the same tactic.
From there, the men on the ground fight for their lives, moving from building to building as they take fire from all sides, pushing throughout the night as they're picked off, one by one. Eventually they're forced to run on foot to safety in one of the most harrowing U.S. military firefights since the Vietnam War. "Black Hawk Down" doesn't tell you everything about the true story, but the film is mostly accurate in depicting the conflict, and it's intense from beginning to end.
5. Born on the Fourth of July
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Cast: Tom Cruise, Bryan Larkin, Raymond J. Barry
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Director: Oliver Stone
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 145 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
Oscar Wilde once wrote that "Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious," meaning that it can be used as a tool to justify aggression, and this is a central theme of "Born on the Fourth of July." The film tells the true story of USMC veteran Ron Kovic, based on his 1976 biography of the same name. It begins with Kovic as a child, showing how he's encouraged to join the Marines, which he does, ending up in Vietnam during the war in 1967.
While there, he accidentally kills one of his men and is told to keep quiet about it. A few months later, Kovic is wounded in a firefight and is paralyzed, winding up in a wheelchair. From this point, the film shifts from a war movie to its aftermath, exploring the cost of blind patriotism, post-traumatic stress disorder, and a broken Veterans Affairs system.
Kovic transforms from his pro-American patriotic personality to become an anti-war, pro-human rights advocate and political activist. "Born of the Fourth of July" is one of the most accurate war and post-war films revolving around the Vietnam War ever made. Director Oliver Stone took home the Academy Award for best director for his efforts, and the film is a fantastic statement on the nature of war and its cost to the individual.
4. Zulu
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Cast: Michael Caine, Stanley Baker, Jack Hawkins
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Director: Cy Endfield
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Rating: NR
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Runtime: 138 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Tubi
"Zulu" is a war movie that's likely not on many American viewers' radars, as it's not well known. It's focused on the Anglo-Zulu War, which was fought between the British Army and the Zulu in 1879, culminating in a British victory at the Battle of Rorke's Drift. The 1964 film features an excellent cast and is accurate, particularly at the end, where the final battle plays out to devastating effect.
"Zulu" focuses primarily on the battle itself, where 4,000 Zulu warriors fought a position held by 150 British soldiers. Of those 150 men, 30 were sick and wounded, but the British had a significant technological advantage in terms of weaponry. Despite this, the Zulu continued to attack, sending wave after wave of men into enemy fire. Prior to each assault, the Zulu sing songs to honor their dead.
In the final attack, as the remaining British troops gather to defend their position, they're astonished to hear the Zulu sing a song to honor the bravery of the British who defended their position against overwhelming odds. The overall scope of the film is accurate to the battle, while some characters are fictionalized for entertainment value. Overall, "Zulu" captures the daring defense of Rorke's Drift, and is one of the best British war movies of the 20th century.
3. Glory
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Cast: Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington, Cary Elwes
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Director: Edward Zwick
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 122 minutes
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Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube
The American Civil War is the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history, one that literally tore the nation apart. "Glory" tells the story of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, an African American regiment commanded by Col. Robert Gould Shaw (Matthew Broderick). The film shows the formation of the 54th and details some of its soldiers, many of whom are formerly enslaved men who escaped bondage in the South, while others are from the North who never knew bondage, creating some divisiveness between them.
There are cultural obstacles to overcome as the 54th is commanded by only white officers, but the men fight in several battles, proving their capabilities in multiple engagements. Finally, Col. Shaw volunteers his regiment in the first wave in the Second Battle of Fort Wagner, running his men on the beach under heavy fire. During the charge, many members of the 54th fall, including the commander, but they break the lines and breach the walls momentarily.
While some characters and events are dramatized and exaggerated for the film, much of "Glory" is taken from historical accounts of the 54th and their actions during the Civil War. The film is one of the greatest depictions of the widespread American conflict, and it received five Academy Award nominations, winning three, including one for Denzel Washington, who won best supporting actor for his role as Pvt. Trip.
2. Dunkirk
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Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Barry Keoghan, Mark Rylance
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Director: Christopher Nolan
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Rating: PG-13
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Runtime: 106 minutes
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Where to watch: YouTube, Prime Video, Apple TV
One of the most significant early events of World War II was the Dunkirk evacuation that took place between May 26 and June 4, 1940. The successful operation saw more than 338,000 Allied personnel vacate Northern France to safety as Germany captured the nation. This helped to ensure the safety and survival of French, Belgian, and British troops who would continue fighting throughout the conflict.
Director Christopher Nolan brilliantly depicts the evacuation in 2017's "Dunkirk." The film features little dialogue, as Nolan primarily uses cinematography to capture the event, which is depicted nonlinearly. This gives the film a sense of foreboding and suspense, as if the audience is right there with the endangered personnel, hoping to make it off of mainland Europe as German forces close in on their position.
Like any war movie, "Dunkirk" takes some liberties with historical accuracy, but for most viewers who don't hold degrees in history, they'd never know it. As war movies go, the cinematography alone is well worth the watch, as well as immersing yourself in the impressive sound editing. "Dunkirk" shines a light on a pivotal moment in human history, and it's one that's often overshadowed by the war itself. Nolan described the evacuation as a turning point in history, and that rings true. His film's depiction honors this sentiment, and it was incredibly successful, winning three of eight Academy Awards.
1. Saving Private Ryan
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Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore
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Director: Steven Spielberg
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Rating: R
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Runtime: 169 minutes
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Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+
"Saving Private Ryan" tells the story of an Army Ranger squad sent to retrieve a soldier behind enemy lines because he's the sole surviving son of a family. While the story of Pvt. Ryan (Matt Damon) is fictional; it's based on real events from World War II and a real U.S. military policy. The film opens with one of the most realistic depictions of Operation Overlord, the invasion of Normandy, France, to date.
The beach scene is so realistic that the Veterans Administration opened a phone line to help veterans handle watching the film — it's that accurate. The movie isn't based on real people, nor is it a true story, but it's set within real events told so expertly that it seems real. That's due to not just the excellent direction, writing, and acting, but also the adherence to tactics, uniforms, weapon handling, and more.
"Saving Private Ryan" is an accurate war movie in that it's as true to military life as possible, and an accurate WWII film, even if the story behind it isn't true. Everything about "Saving Private Ryan" is tough to watch, from the combat scenes to the brief moments of peace, where the men have honest conversations about going home. It's a brilliant war movie and one of the best representations of WWII ever put to film. "Saving Private Ryan" received 11 Academy Award nominations, winning five. It earned every one.