Where To Watch Kevin Smith's Dogma - Is It Streaming?
God is missing. Two fallen angels are determined to re-enter Heaven, putting all of creation at risk, and only one woman — the last living descendant of Jesus Christ himself — has the power to stop them. This isn't a supernatural thriller — it's "Dogma," Kevin Smith's 1999 satirical (and occasionally scatological) fantasy film, the fourth in his popular, New Jersey-set "View Askewniverse." God is Alanis Morissette, the fallen angels are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Bethany (Linda Fiorentino), the Lord's cynical scion, is aided by the two stoner prophets Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith).
An irreverent, narratively ambitious meditation on the nature of faith (albeit one that features Salma Hayek as a muse moonlighting as a stripper and Alan Rickman as an angel with Ken doll anatomy), "Dogma" is among Smith's most financially successful films to date. It is also his most controversial. Religious groups denounced the film, and in an incident that easily could have been a deleted scene, Kevin Smith anonymously crashed a protest outside of a New Jersey theater.
Over 25 years after its release, "Dogma" feels more relevant than ever for its depiction of flawed, funny people struggling to do good in a godless world. Unfortunately for viewers eager to rewatch the film or experience it for the first time, it is not currently streaming. But after years in cinematic purgatory, Kevin Smith's "Dogma" is now available to rent and buy digitally, physically, and in 4K Ultra HD, as God intended.
Kevin Smith saved Dogma from the devil himself
"Dogma" is a must-watch fantasy film for people who hate fantasy, but for years, it was almost impossible to see. Unavailable on streaming or digital platforms, and with out-of-print DVDs and Blu-rays demanding large prices on the secondary market, the cult hit was trapped in legal limbo. In a 2022 interview with The Wrap, Smith stated that the rights to "Dogma" were being held "hostage" and that "My movie about angels is owned by the devil himself."
The devil in question? Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence. In 1999, Harvey and his brother Bob Weinstein, then co-heads of Miramax, personally bought the rights to "Dogma" from their own company after Disney, the owner of the studio, became uncomfortable with the film's controversy. At a 2024 Q&A, Smith confirmed that he would "love" to make a sequel to "Dogma," but wouldn't work on any project related to the film as long as Weinstein was attached (via YouTube).
However, in what could be described as a movie miracle, Smith announced later in 2024 that another studio had purchased the rights from Weinstein, and the following year he celebrated the film's 25th anniversary with a national tour of hosted theatrical screenings. Now, as Smith works on a potential "Dogma" sequel, audiences can watch one of his best films digitally or on physical media. Hallelujah.