Where To Watch Kevin Smith's Dogma - Is It Streaming?

God is missing. Two fallen angels are determined to re-enter Heaven, putting all of creation at risk, and only one woman — the last living descendant of Jesus Christ himself — has the power to stop them. This isn't a supernatural thriller — it's "Dogma," Kevin Smith's 1999 satirical (and occasionally scatological) fantasy film, the fourth in his popular, New Jersey-set "View Askewniverse." God is Alanis Morissette, the fallen angels are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, and Bethany (Linda Fiorentino), the Lord's cynical scion, is aided by the two stoner prophets Jay and Silent Bob (Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith).

An irreverent, narratively ambitious meditation on the nature of faith (albeit one that features Salma Hayek as a muse moonlighting as a stripper and Alan Rickman as an angel with Ken doll anatomy), "Dogma" is among Smith's most financially successful films to date. It is also his most controversial. Religious groups denounced the film, and in an incident that easily could have been a deleted scene, Kevin Smith anonymously crashed a protest outside of a New Jersey theater.

Over 25 years after its release, "Dogma" feels more relevant than ever for its depiction of flawed, funny people struggling to do good in a godless world. Unfortunately for viewers eager to rewatch the film or experience it for the first time, it is not currently streaming. But after years in cinematic purgatory, Kevin Smith's "Dogma" is now available to rent and buy digitally, physically, and in 4K Ultra HD, as God intended.