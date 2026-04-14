First Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Brings The Iconic Kaiju To New York

"Godzilla Minus One" was the atomic breath of fresh air the kaiju franchise needed when it dropped in 2023. It was a global phenomenon, garnering critical acclaim and becoming the first "Godzilla" movie to win an Oscar in the franchise's 70-year history. A sequel was all but a certainty, and the first trailer for the follow-up — "Godzilla Minus Zero" — debuted at CinemaCon and is now online for all to see.

The sequel picks up two years after the events of "Godzilla Minus One." Takashi Yamazaki returns to write and direct, and there will be two returning cast members — Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi and Minami Hamabe as Noriko. Of course, the true star is Godzilla, and the monster king is back in full force.

There's an amazing shot of Godzilla leaping out of the sea to attack a plane. Hopefully, not one being piloted by Kōichi, who we see take to the skies once more. It concludes on an instantly iconic image of Godzilla walking past the Statue of Liberty. That's right; the King of Monsters has moved beyond Japan and looks to strike New York City. But rest assured, "Godzilla Minus Zero" will probably be a lot better than 1998's New York-centric "Godzilla."