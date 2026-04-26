The Real Reason Indiana Jones Survived Crystal Skull's Nuclear Blast Is Hidden In Last Crusade

Welcome to "Fanon Fixing Canon," a weekly column where we investigate infamous plot holes or terrible storyline decisions. Through a combo of detective work and meticulous fan theorizing, we fix these problems so they no longer exist — and canon is immaculate once again.

Today, we'll tackle one of the most infamous cinematic survival stories of the last few decades — namely, that one time when Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) survived a nuclear bomb by hiding in a fridge with lead lining. Apart from the alien themes and Mutt Williams (Shia LaBeouf) proving that coolness skips the occasional generation in the Jones family, the fridge sequence is probably the most infamous thing about "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," the movie that changed the franchise forever.

Maybe you remember the scene: Indy and Mac McHale (Ray Winstone) are after evil Soviets who have stolen an alien Roswell mummy thing, only for Mac to switch sides. The desperate Indy ends up escaping into a makeshift model town that a nuke test is about to blast to smithereens, and he barely has time to lock himself in the famous fridge. Even if we assume that the fridge is sturdy and sheltered enough to let Indy survive, the home appliance is sent flying, and he'd have had a tough time surviving the bouncing, brutal-looking landing.

On paper, this is the bad kind of unbelievable in a franchise that usually thrives on the good kind of unbelievable. But what if Indiana Jones' backstory features a rock solid excuse to put him through stuff like that and let him live to tell the tale? What if the events of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" turned him into something more than a mere mortal? Let's investigate!